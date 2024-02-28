The Daily Iowan
Three takeaways from Iowa baseball’s win over Northern Illinois
Politics Notebook | Iowa Senate passes bill to regulate packaging for meat alternatives
Federal appeals court upholds Reynolds’ ban on mask mandates in schools
UI searches for new vice president for research
Lawmakers eye teacher wage bump as way to combat growing teacher shortage
DITV: Army ROTC Begins New Fitness Exams
The Army ROTC is partnering with the Health and Human Physiology Department to provide in-depth body composition research.
Jayce Bertrand
,
DITV Reporter
February 28, 2024
Jayce Bertrand
, DITV Reporter
he/him/his
Jayce is a reporter for DITV, as well as the Production Director for KRUI. I'm in the Class of 2026, majoring in English and Creative Writing and minoring in News and Media Literacy. he enjoys reporting on news, culture, and art.
