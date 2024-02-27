The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Iowa YAF brings Vince Everett Ellison to IMU, protesters raise money for reproductive health care
Politics Notebook | Iowa House lawmakers advance amended teacher pay proposal
New York Times best-selling author John Green to visit UI
Most of Iowa at risk of fire on Monday
Iowa men's wrestling hands Oklahoma State its first loss of season
DITV: YAF holds controversial speaker on campus and protesters raise money

The Young Americans for Freedom’s chapter at Iowa hosted commentator, Vince Everett Ellison to campus to discuss his perspectives on DEI and abortion. DITV’s Ashley Weil has more on how the event sparked conversations and community.
Byline photo of Ashley Weil
Ashley Weil, DITV News Director
February 27, 2024
About the Contributors
Ashley Weil, DITV News Director
(she/her/hers)
Ashley Weil is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in Journalism and Mass Communications with minors in Theatre Arts and Political Science. Weil is the DITV News Director, Overseeing all content for DITV. She also continues to work roles as a TV reporter, anchor, producer, and enjoys helping with tech roles. She loves covering arts, culture, politics, and other important/impactful stories for her community in a visual and engaging way.
Ava Neumaier, Photojournalist
(she/her/hers)
Ava Neumaier is a first-year student at the University of Iowa, majoring in English & Creative Writing. She was the Editor-in-Chief of her high school yearbook in New York, and has interned for a New York Times photographer. She enjoys taking pictures of performances and student life.
