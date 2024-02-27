DITV: YAF holds controversial speaker on campus and protesters raise money
The Young Americans for Freedom’s chapter at Iowa hosted commentator, Vince Everett Ellison to campus to discuss his perspectives on DEI and abortion. DITV’s Ashley Weil has more on how the event sparked conversations and community.
