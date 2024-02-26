The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

DITV: Iowa City Mourns Loss of Nonbinary Teen

Nex Benedict, a nonbinary teenager died last week. On Friday, members of the Iowa city community gathered to memorialize their life. Ditv news director Ashley Weil has more on how an Oklahoman teen’s death impacted people across the country
Byline photo of Ashley Weil
Ashley Weil, DITV News Director
February 26, 2024
(she/her/hers)
Ashley Weil is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in Journalism and Mass Communications with minors in Theatre Arts and Political Science. Weil is the DITV News Director, Overseeing all content for DITV. She also continues to work roles as a TV reporter, anchor, producer, and enjoys helping with tech roles. She loves covering arts, culture, politics, and other important/impactful stories for her community in a visual and engaging way.
