The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
DITV: Engineering Students Compete in Mini Golf Challenge

At the University of Iowa, Engineering students competed in a design contest featuring mini golf. DITV’s Assistant News Director Johnny Valtman has more on the courses and the results.
Byline photo of Johnny Valtman
Johnny Valtman, DITV Assistant News Director
February 26, 2024
About the Contributor
Johnny Valtman, DITV Assistant News Director
he/him
Johnny Valtman is a 2nd year student at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and mass communication and minoring in sports studies. he works as a dual sports and news TV reporter, producer, and as DITV's Assistant News Director.
