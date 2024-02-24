The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Photos: 2024 NCWWC Regionals
Iowa men's basketball's winning streak comes to a close in Champaign against No. 12 Illinois
Over 100 IC residents hold vigil for death of nonbinary teen Nex Benedict Friday night
Iowa women’s wrestling dominates NCWWC Regional, sending 15 wrestlers to national championships
Social media reacts to Mick Foley, Victor Oladipo attending Iowa women's basketball game at Indiana
Photos: Iowa tennis vs. Oregon

Ethan McLaughlin, Photojournalist
February 24, 2024

No. 53 Oregon defeated No. 60 Iowa, 4-3, during a tennis meet at the Hawkeye Tennis and Recreation Complex on Friday. The Ducks swept the Hawks in the doubles matches and drew even in singles, each winning three of six.

Oregon moves to 7-3 on the season, while Iowa falls to 5-6, breaking their win streak of four.

Oregon junior Karin Young sealed the victory for the Ducks, winning her singles match with her teammates watching.

Oregon will continue their road trip, playing Iowa State on Sunday.

Iowa will play again on Saturday, March 2 facing off against Indiana in Bloomington.

Ethan McLaughlin
Iowa’s Vipashi Mehri walks up to the court during a tennis meet between Iowa and Oregon at the Hawkeye Tennis and Recreation Complex in Iowa City on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024.

 
