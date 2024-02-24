Photos: Iowa tennis vs. Oregon

No. 53 Oregon defeated No. 60 Iowa, 4-3, during a tennis meet at the Hawkeye Tennis and Recreation Complex on Friday. The Ducks swept the Hawks in the doubles matches and drew even in singles, each winning three of six.

Oregon moves to 7-3 on the season, while Iowa falls to 5-6, breaking their win streak of four.

Oregon junior Karin Young sealed the victory for the Ducks, winning her singles match with her teammates watching.

Oregon will continue their road trip, playing Iowa State on Sunday.

Iowa will play again on Saturday, March 2 facing off against Indiana in Bloomington.