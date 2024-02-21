The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
DITV: Iowa Cancer Report Sees Rise in Cancer Projections

The annual Cancer in Iowa Report was released with higher projections for the coming year. DITV’s Assistant News Director Johnny Valtman has more on what’s causing the rise in cancer.
Byline photo of Johnny Valtman
Johnny Valtman, DITV Assistant News Director
February 21, 2024
About the Contributor
Johnny Valtman, DITV Assistant News Director
he/him
Johnny Valtman is a 2nd year student at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and mass communication and minoring in sports studies. he works as a dual sports and news TV reporter, producer, and as DITV's Assistant News Director.
