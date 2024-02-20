James Ferentz announces retirement from NFL

James Ferentz, son of Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz, announced Monday on social media he is retiring from the NFL.

James Ferentz attended Iowa City High School before playing under his father at Iowa from 2008-12. He started at center in 38 straight games over his last three seasons as a Hawkeye, earning second-team All-Big Ten honors his senior year.

He was signed by the Houston Texas as an undrafted free agent in 2014 and didn’t see the field. He then played with the Denver Broncos for two seasons and ended his professional stint after six years with the New England Patriots. He played in 61 NFL games and won two Super Bowl rings with former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

In the retirement announcement, James Ferentz specifically thanked his parents for their support.

“We don’t get to pick our parents, but I couldn’t have been luckier,” he wrote. “You have always said football accomplishments are not what makes you proud, but I hope the man you and football shaped me into does.”

He also shouted out his brother, Brian Ferentz. Brian Ferentz acted as Iowa’s offensive line coach from 2012-16 and offensive coordinator from 2017-23. James Ferentz said his brother “taught [him] the fundamentals of offensive line play.”

James Ferentz is 34 years old and has three children with his wife, Skylar.