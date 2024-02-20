The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

James Ferentz announces retirement from NFL
Iowa Board of Regents to elect new president in meeting next Wednesday
Politics Notebook | Iowa Senate passes bill to expand postpartum medicaid services
UI’s risk management and insurance program partners with health insurer Wellmark
Reynolds’ income tax cut advances in Senate
James Ferentz announces retirement from NFL

The son of Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz is hanging up the pads after spending the last six years with the Patriots.
Byline photo of Kenna Roering
Kenna Roering, Sports Editor
February 20, 2024
Iowa+offensive+linebacker+James+Ferentz+celebrates+with+his+teammates+after+the+game+against+UNI+at+Kinnick+stadium+in+Iowa+City%2C+Iowa+on+Saturday%2C+September+15%2C+2012.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Panthers%2C+27-16.+%28The+Daily+Iowan%2FAdam+Wesley%29
Adam Wesley
Iowa offensive linebacker James Ferentz celebrates with his teammates after the game against UNI at Kinnick stadium in Iowa City, Iowa on Saturday, September 15, 2012. The Hawkeyes defeated the Panthers, 27-16. (The Daily Iowan/Adam Wesley)

James Ferentz, son of Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz, announced Monday on social media he is retiring from the NFL.

James Ferentz attended Iowa City High School before playing under his father at Iowa from 2008-12. He started at center in 38 straight games over his last three seasons as a Hawkeye, earning second-team All-Big Ten honors his senior year.

He was signed by the Houston Texas as an undrafted free agent in 2014 and didn’t see the field. He then played with the Denver Broncos for two seasons and ended his professional stint after six years with the New England Patriots.  He played in 61 NFL games and won two Super Bowl rings with former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

In the retirement announcement, James Ferentz specifically thanked his parents for their support.

“We don’t get to pick our parents, but I couldn’t have been luckier,” he wrote. “You have always said football accomplishments are not what makes you proud, but I hope the man you and football shaped me into does.”

He also shouted out his brother, Brian Ferentz. Brian Ferentz acted as Iowa’s offensive line coach from 2012-16 and offensive coordinator from 2017-23. James Ferentz said his brother “taught [him] the fundamentals of offensive line play.”

James Ferentz is 34 years old and has three children with his wife, Skylar.
About the Contributor
Kenna Roering, Sports Editor
she/her/hers
Kenna Roering is The Daily Iowan's sports editor. She is a junior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism with a minor in sports and recreation management. Kenna previously worked as a sports reporter for men's wrestling and volleyball and was the summer sports editor in 2023. This is her second year with the DI.
