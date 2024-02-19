The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

DITV: Students Work to Give to the Community

Students from Northwest Junior High School are working with team members from Home Depot to build desks for peers in need. DITV’s Jayce Bertrand has more.
Byline photo of Jayce Bertrand
Jayce Bertrand, DITV Reporter
February 19, 2024
About the Contributor
Jayce Bertrand, DITV Reporter
he/him/his
Jayce is a reporter for DITV, as well as the Production Director for KRUI. I'm in the Class of 2026, majoring in English and Creative Writing and minoring in News and Media Literacy. he enjoys reporting on news, culture, and art.
