Iowa City police investigating attempted abduction

A 12-year-old boy, who was the victim, reported the suspect wore a leather jacket and hooded sweatshirt.
Byline photo of Alejandro Rojas
Alejandro Rojas, News Editor
February 18, 2024
iStock
iStock

Iowa City police are investigating an attempted abduction that occurred on Saturday at a residence near Oakland Cemetery.

Police shared Sunday that a 12-year-old boy reported that the perpetrator was wearing a black leather coat, black gloves, and a hooded sweatshirt and attempted to abduct him.

The suspect approached the boy on foot, the release wrote. No other description was available.

Members of the public with information or surveillance footage of the area are encouraged to contact Detective Ryan Wood at 319-356-5292 or [email protected].

A reward of $1,000 from the Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers is also being made available for any information leading to an arrest.
About the Contributor
Alejandro Rojas, News Editor
he/him/his
Alejandro Rojas is The Daily Iowan's news editor. He previously worked as a news reporter covering Johnson County and was the summer executive editor in 2023. He is a senior, double majoring in journalism and political science.
