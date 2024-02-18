Iowa City police investigating attempted abduction

Iowa City police are investigating an attempted abduction that occurred on Saturday at a residence near Oakland Cemetery.

Police shared Sunday that a 12-year-old boy reported that the perpetrator was wearing a black leather coat, black gloves, and a hooded sweatshirt and attempted to abduct him.

The suspect approached the boy on foot, the release wrote. No other description was available.

Members of the public with information or surveillance footage of the area are encouraged to contact Detective Ryan Wood at 319-356-5292 or [email protected].

A reward of $1,000 from the Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers is also being made available for any information leading to an arrest.