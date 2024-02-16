The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

DITV: Water damage in Tippie Causes Class Disruption

Office hours and even some classes at the UI business building were canceled or moved online earlier this week due to excessive water damage in the building. DITV’s Ashley Weil has more on the extensive damage.
Byline photo of Ashley Weil
Ashley Weil, DITV News Director
February 16, 2024
DITV Sports: Iowa City Reacts to Caitlin Clark Breaking the Record
DITV Sports: Caitlin Clark nearly scores 50 as she becomes the NCAA All-Time leading scorer
DITV Sports: Theo Von, Coby White Headline Sellout Crowd for Caitlin Clark's Record Breaking Night
DITV: First Iowa City "Cookie Crawl" Brings Takes Place Downtown
DITV: Healing Prairie Farm Provides Space for Youth
DITV: The Future Generation of Medicine prepares during uncertain times.
Ashley Weil, DITV News Director
(she/her/hers)
Ashley Weil is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in Journalism and Mass Communications with minors in Theatre Arts and Political Science. Weil is the DITV News Director, Overseeing all content for DITV. She also continues to work roles as a TV reporter, anchor, producer, and enjoys helping with tech roles. She loves covering arts, culture, politics, and other important/impactful stories for her community in a visual and engaging way.
she/her/hers
Shreya Reddy is a freshman at the University of Iowa. Coming from a small town in Kansas, Shreya is double majoring in English and Political Science on the Pre-Law track. Before coming to the Daily Iowan, she has written for her neighborhood magazine and her schools literary magazine as well as writing an investigative journalism piece.
