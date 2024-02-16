The Daily Iowan
Photos: Iowa women's basketball vs. Michigan
Iowa women’s basketball’s Caitlin Clark shows gratitude for teammates after historic game against Michigan
No. 2 Iowa women’s basketball puts 106 on Michigan behind two Clark records
Iowa House Area Education Agency overhaul advances
Iowa City schools add five virtual learning days to academic calendar
DITV Sports: Iowa City Reacts to Caitlin Clark Breaking the Record
Not all Hawkeye fans were able to make the game, but they still found ways to gather and watch history occur, even if it was highly expected.
Collin Carrithers
,
DITV Reporter
February 16, 2024
More in Caitlin Clark
More in Caitlin Clark
DITV Sports: Caitlin Clark nearly scores 50 as she becomes the NCAA All-Time leading scorer
Iowa fans in Carver-Hawkeye Arena witnessed history, but not to much surprise
Iowa women’s basketball’s Caitlin Clark shows gratitude for teammates after historic game against Michigan
More in DITV
DITV Sports: Theo Von, Coby White Headline Sellout Crowd for Caitlin Clark's Record Breaking Night
DITV: Newscast Mon Feb 12th, 2024
DITV: First Iowa City "Cookie Crawl" Brings Takes Place Downtown
More in DITV Sports
DITV Sports: Sandforts Continue the Tradition of Brother Duos on the Men's Basketball Team
DITV Sports: Meet the Hawkeye - Sterling Dias
DITV Sports: Iowa Women's Basketball Falls to Nebraska, Clark Eight Shy of Record
