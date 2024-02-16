The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Photos: Iowa women's basketball vs. Michigan
Iowa women’s basketball’s Caitlin Clark shows gratitude for teammates after historic game against Michigan
No. 2 Iowa women’s basketball puts 106 on Michigan behind two Clark records
Iowa House Area Education Agency overhaul advances
Iowa City schools add five virtual learning days to academic calendar
Advertisement

DITV Sports: Iowa City Reacts to Caitlin Clark Breaking the Record

Not all Hawkeye fans were able to make the game, but they still found ways to gather and watch history occur, even if it was highly expected.
Collin Carrithers, DITV Reporter
February 16, 2024
More to Discover
More in Caitlin Clark
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark and head coach Lisa Bluder interact during a post-game celebration following a women’s basketball game between No. 2 Iowa and Michigan at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Wolverines, 106-89.
DITV Sports: Caitlin Clark nearly scores 50 as she becomes the NCAA All-Time leading scorer
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark prepares to shoot the record-breaking shot during a women’s basketball game between No. 2 Iowa and Michigan at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2024.
Iowa fans in Carver-Hawkeye Arena witnessed history, but not to much surprise
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark shoots the record-breaking shot during a women’s basketball game between No. 2 Iowa and Michigan at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024.
Iowa women’s basketball’s Caitlin Clark shows gratitude for teammates after historic game against Michigan
More in DITV
DITV Sports: Theo Von, Coby White Headline Sellout Crowd for Caitlin Clarks Record Breaking Night
DITV Sports: Theo Von, Coby White Headline Sellout Crowd for Caitlin Clark's Record Breaking Night
DITV: Newscast Mon Feb 12th, 2024
DITV: First Iowa City Cookie Crawl Brings Takes Place Downtown
DITV: First Iowa City "Cookie Crawl" Brings Takes Place Downtown
More in DITV Sports
DITV Sports: Sandforts Continue the Tradition of Brother Duos on the Mens Basketball Team
DITV Sports: Sandforts Continue the Tradition of Brother Duos on the Men's Basketball Team
DITV Sports: Meet the Hawkeye - Sterling Dias
DITV Sports: Meet the Hawkeye - Sterling Dias
Iowa guard Kate Martin drives toward the basket during a women’s basketball game between No. 2 Iowa and Nebraska at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb., on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. Martin had 20 points, six rebounds, and four assists. The Cornhuskers defeated the Hawkeyes, 82-79.
DITV Sports: Iowa Women's Basketball Falls to Nebraska, Clark Eight Shy of Record
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in