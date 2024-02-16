DITV Sports: Caitlin Clark nearly scores 50 as she becomes the NCAA All-Time leading scorer
Caitlin Clark only needed 8 points to become the NCAA’s All-Time Leader in points, but Clark decided to break more than just one record in the Iowa Women’s Basketball 106-89 win over the Michigan Wolverines.
