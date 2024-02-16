The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

DITV Sports: Caitlin Clark nearly scores 50 as she becomes the NCAA All-Time leading scorer

Caitlin Clark only needed 8 points to become the NCAA’s All-Time Leader in points, but Clark decided to break more than just one record in the Iowa Women’s Basketball 106-89 win over the Michigan Wolverines.
Byline photo of Michael Merrick
Michael Merrick, DITV Sports Director
February 16, 2024
Michael Merrick, DITV Sports Director
(he/him/his)
Michael Merrick is a Senior Journalism and Sports Studies Major. Michael is the returning Sports Director and loves covering events. He has worked at DITV since his freshman year and his favorite memories are covering Iowa Football in the Citrus and Music City bowls and also covering the 2022 Women's Basketball team.
Cody Blissett, Visuals Editor
he/him/his
Cody Blissett is a visual editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a third year student at the University of Iowa studying cinema and screenwriting. This is his first year working for The Daily Iowan.
