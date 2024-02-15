The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Social media reacts to Caitlin Clark breaking NCAA scoring record

Clark officially passed Kelsey Plum’s NCAA women’s basketball scoring record during the first quarter of Iowa’s game against Michigan Thursday night.
Byline photo of Jami Martin-Trainor
Byline photo of Natalie Dunlap
Jami Martin-Trainor and Natalie Dunlap
February 15, 2024
Iowa+guard+Caitlin+Clark+shoots+the+first+shot+of+the+game+during+a+women%E2%80%99s+basketball+game+between+No.+2+Iowa+and+Michigan+at+Carver-Hawkeye+Arena+on+Thursday%2C+Feb.+11%2C+2024.
Cody Blissett
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark shoots the first shot of the game during a women’s basketball game between No. 2 Iowa and Michigan at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2024.

During the first quarter of Iowa’s game against Michigan on Feb. 15, Caitlin Clark became the all-time NCAA leading scorer for women’s basketball. Kelsey Plum was the previous record-holder with 3,527 points during her tenure at the University of Washington. The Huskie’s former guard now plays for the Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA.

Clark has been raking in records all season, from the all-time Big Ten scoring record. She is around 100 points away from passing the all-time NCAA men’s scoring record, which is currently held by Pete Maravich, former LSU player, with 3,667 points.

See what people are saying on social media:
