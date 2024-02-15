Social media reacts to Caitlin Clark breaking NCAA scoring record

During the first quarter of Iowa’s game against Michigan on Feb. 15, Caitlin Clark became the all-time NCAA leading scorer for women’s basketball. Kelsey Plum was the previous record-holder with 3,527 points during her tenure at the University of Washington. The Huskie’s former guard now plays for the Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA.

Clark has been raking in records all season, from the all-time Big Ten scoring record. She is around 100 points away from passing the all-time NCAA men’s scoring record, which is currently held by Pete Maravich, former LSU player, with 3,667 points.

She’s made history! Cheers to @CaitlinClark22, the new NCAA Women’s Basketball All-Time Leading Scorer. @IowaWBB https://t.co/kZaFeeJwqy — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) February 16, 2024

Congrats, Caitlin! 👏 It’s not everyday someone breaks the all-time scoring record, so you know we had to go B1G. 😏 pic.twitter.com/L8s4KQ5PTD — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 16, 2024

In a known historic evening for Caitlin Clark… she just dropped 23 in the 1st quarter Just a stone… cold…. DAWWWG No nerves… no tightness.. all the while the world and history is watching.. She’s on pace to score 92 points 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/rNr0W2Fcz6 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 16, 2024

HISTORY ON A LOGO THREE — Lucy Rohden (@lucy_rohden) February 16, 2024

My bad next game 😂 https://t.co/waUVTzGfWr — Kelsey Plum (@Kelseyplum10) February 11, 2024

CONGRATS to Des Moines native Caitlin Clark for breaking the women’s ncaa ALL TIME scoring record She is the pride of Iowa & leading U of Iowa wbb to gr8 success I love watching her & the team play GO HAWKS #realhistorychannel — Chuck Grassley (@ChuckGrassley) February 16, 2024

I’m crying 💛🖤💛🖤💛🖤 — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) February 16, 2024

Caitlin Clark was never going to break the scoring record any other way 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/do0xBYMBMu — Omar Jimenez (@OmarJimenez) February 16, 2024

Congratulations to the NEW NCAA Women’s Basketball All-Time Leading Scorer, @CaitlinClark22! 🐐 pic.twitter.com/QWXhjHVVeR — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) February 16, 2024