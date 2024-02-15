Big Ten Network recognizes Caitlin Clark breaking NCAA women’s all-time scoring record

During the first quarter of Iowa’s game against Michigan on Feb. 15, Caitlin Clark became the all-time NCAA leading scorer for women’s basketball. Kelsey Plum was the previous record-holder with 3,527 points during her tenure at the University of Washington. The Huskie’s former guard now plays for the Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA.

Clark has been raking in records all season, from the all-time Big Ten scoring record . She is around 100 points away from passing the all-time NCAA men’s scoring record, which is currently held by Pete Maravich, former LSU player, with 3,667 points.

The Big Ten Network put out a message on X, formerly known as Twitter, to recognize the history-making shot. The video features Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti, quarterbacks Tom Brady and Peyton Manning, former Iowa women’s basketball teammate Monkia Czinano, former Iowa men’s basketball player Luka Garza, television personality Gayle King, actors Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, and more.

Watch below: