Iowa football elevates Jon Budmayr to wide receivers coach

Iowa football has elevated Jon Budmayr to wide receivers coach, it was announced Wednesday.

“Jon is an excellent coach and a perfect fit for this position,” head coach Kirk Ferentz said in a release. “He has a wealth of knowledge and a familiarity with our program that make him a natural to take this role.”

He replaces Kelton Copeland, who acted as Iowa’s wide receivers coach since 2017. According to David Eickholt, Iowa and Copeland mutually parted ways.

Under Copeland, Hawkeye wideouts combined for 754 yards on 76 catches in 2023. Wide receivers accounted for three of Iowa’s 20 touchdowns. Sixth-year Nico Ragaini led the WR unit with 31 receptions for 255 yards but did not score.

Marvin McNutt, who played for the Hawkeyes from 2008-11, holds the single-season program record for receiving yards with 1,315. He also tied Kevin Kasper for the most catches in a season by a Hawkeye with 82. Iowa hasn’t had an All-Big Ten wide receiver since McNutt in 2011.

Budmayr was an offensive analyst for Iowa in 2022 and a senior special assistant to the head coach this past season.

As senior special assistant to the head coach, Budmayr wasn’t allowed to coach skill instruction or technique to players, according to his contract agreement signed on Dec. 5, 2022.

Budmayr said his main priorities were to “slow the game down” for the offense and put a plan in place that helps them understand the structure of the game and what they’re seeing from the defense.

Budmayr joined Iowa’s staff after serving as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Colorado State in 2021. He was previously with Wisconsin for six seasons, starting as a graduate assistant and working his way up to quarterbacks coach.

“My wife and I are very appreciative to have the opportunity to be at Iowa,” Budmayr said. “I have so much respect for coach Ferentz and the program he’s built over many years. I’m excited to work for him and alongside the great people on our staff. I’m also very appreciative of the opportunity to work with an incredible group of student athletes and help them develop on and off the field.”