Photos: No. 2 Iowa women's basketball vs. Penn State
Iowa women’s basketball's Hannah Stuelke sets new career-high against Penn State
Hannah Stuelke scores career-high 47 points in No. 2 Iowa women’s basketball’s 111-93 win over Penn State
UI students help design English, creative writing departmental merchandise
Iowa men’s basketball falls to Penn State after giving up second half lead
February 9, 2024

No. 2 Iowa defeated Penn State, 111-93, inside a sold-out Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Thursday. Iowa forward Hannah Stuelke scored a career-high 47 points and broke the record for scoring in a single game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Stuelke is the first to outscore Iowa guard Caitlin Clark in a game since center Monika Czinano in November 2022.

The game had back-and-forth foul calls that added up to 51 fouls. Both Penn State guard Leilani Kapinus and Iowa guard Sydney Affolter fouled out of the game as Stuelke drew 13 fouls and Clark drew eight.

Clark tied for second in all-time assists in a single game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena with 15 to accompany her 27 points. Guard Kate Martin registered her third double-double of the season with 16 rebounds and 16 points.

Iowa shot 52.9 percent in field goals compared to Penn State’s 35.8 percent. But, the Lady Lions led in free throw percentage with 78.6 percent compared to the Hawkeyes’ 74.4 percent.

Iowa travels to Nebraska for a game against the Cornhuskers on Sunday, Feb. 11, at noon.

Emily Nyberg
Fans watch a women’s basketball game between Iowa and Penn State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2024. The HAwkeyes defeated the Nittany Lions 111-93.

Grace Smith, Senior photojournalist and filmmaker
she/her/hers
Grace Smith is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic Arts. In her four years at The Daily Iowan, she has held the roles of photo editor, managing summer editor, and visual storyteller. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Grace has held an internship at The Denver Post and pursued freelance assignments for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Des Moines Register.
Cody Blissett, Visuals Editor
he/him/his
Cody Blissett is a visual editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a third year student at the University of Iowa studying cinema and screenwriting. This is his first year working for The Daily Iowan.
Emily Nyberg, Visual Editor
(she/her/hers)
Emily Nyberg is a second-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic arts. Prior to her role as a Visual Editor, Emily was a Photojournalist, and a News Reporter covering higher education.
