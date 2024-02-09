Photos: No. 2 Iowa women’s basketball vs. Penn State

No. 2 Iowa defeated Penn State, 111-93, inside a sold-out Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Thursday. Iowa forward Hannah Stuelke scored a career-high 47 points and broke the record for scoring in a single game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Stuelke is the first to outscore Iowa guard Caitlin Clark in a game since center Monika Czinano in November 2022.

The game had back-and-forth foul calls that added up to 51 fouls. Both Penn State guard Leilani Kapinus and Iowa guard Sydney Affolter fouled out of the game as Stuelke drew 13 fouls and Clark drew eight.

Clark tied for second in all-time assists in a single game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena with 15 to accompany her 27 points. Guard Kate Martin registered her third double-double of the season with 16 rebounds and 16 points.

Iowa shot 52.9 percent in field goals compared to Penn State’s 35.8 percent. But, the Lady Lions led in free throw percentage with 78.6 percent compared to the Hawkeyes’ 74.4 percent.

Iowa travels to Nebraska for a game against the Cornhuskers on Sunday, Feb. 11, at noon.