Photos: No. 3 Iowa women’s basketball at Maryland

Byline photo of Grace Smith
Grace Smith, Photojournalist
February 4, 2024

The No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the Maryland Terrapins, 93-85, at a sold-out Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland, on Saturday night. Iowa had never won a Big Ten game at Maryland until Saturday night, in a packed arena of 17,950 roaring fans.

Saturday also marked Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder’s first career win in Xfinity Center.

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark led the team in points once again with 38, while also amassing 12. Clark shot 7-of-17 in 3-pointers.

Guards Molly Davis and Kate Martin also had standout games, with 17 and 15 points respectively.

Maryland guard Jakia Brown-Turner, who is averaging 19.7 points in her last three games ahead of Maryland, scored 25 points for the Terrapins. But, it wasn’t enough to acquire a win coming off their three-game losing streak.

Iowa faces Penn State in Iowa City on Thursday, Feb. 8, at 8 p.m.

2024_02_03_IowaWBBvsMaryland_GS_001
Gallery27 Photos
Grace Smith
Iowa forward Hannah Stuelke wins the tip off for Iowa during a women’s basketball game between No. 3 Iowa and Maryland at a sold-out Xfinity Center in College Park, Md., on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Terrapins, 93-85.

About the Contributor
Grace Smith, Senior photojournalist and filmmaker
she/her/hers
Grace Smith is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic Arts. In her four years at The Daily Iowan, she has held the roles of photo editor, managing summer editor, and visual storyteller. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Grace has held an internship at The Denver Post and pursued freelance assignments for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Des Moines Register.
