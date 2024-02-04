Photos: No. 3 Iowa women’s basketball at Maryland

The No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the Maryland Terrapins, 93-85, at a sold-out Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland, on Saturday night. Iowa had never won a Big Ten game at Maryland until Saturday night, in a packed arena of 17,950 roaring fans.

Saturday also marked Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder’s first career win in Xfinity Center.

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark led the team in points once again with 38, while also amassing 12. Clark shot 7-of-17 in 3-pointers.

Guards Molly Davis and Kate Martin also had standout games, with 17 and 15 points respectively.

Maryland guard Jakia Brown-Turner, who is averaging 19.7 points in her last three games ahead of Maryland, scored 25 points for the Terrapins. But, it wasn’t enough to acquire a win coming off their three-game losing streak.

Iowa faces Penn State in Iowa City on Thursday, Feb. 8, at 8 p.m.