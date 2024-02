The No. 27 Iowa gymnastics team fell to No. 26 Nebraska, 196.500-195.725, at Xtream Arena on Feb. 4, 2024.

Iowa had stand-out performances on the floor by Emily Erb and Bailey Libby scoring 9.950 and 9.900, respectively. Despite the strong scores on floor, Iowa fell to Nebraska by less than one point.

The Hawkeyes will take the mat again in Piscataway, N.J., to compete against Rutgers on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024.