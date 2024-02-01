The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
Politics Notebook | Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds introduces bill to legally define men, women
Iowa to self-report tampering violation to NCAA regarding text sent to offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor
Iowa House Democrats unveil plan to raise minimum wage by 2026
UI, Kirkwood Community College create pathway for next generation of elementary education teachers
Iowa City officials explain ins and outs of zoning codes
The violation is expected to be Level III, which is the least severe level.
Byline photo of Brad Schultz
Byline photo of Kenna Roering
Brad Schultz and Kenna Roering
February 1, 2024
Jan+1%2C+2024%3B+Pasadena%2C+CA%2C+USA%3B+Alabama+Crimson+Tide+offensive+lineman+Kadyn+Proctor+%2874%29+blocks+Michigan+Wolverines+defensive+lineman+Mason+Graham+%2855%29+during+the+first+half+in+the+2024+Rose+Bowl+college+football+playoff+semifinal+game+at+Rose+Bowl.+Mandatory+Credit%3A+Kirby+Lee-USA+TODAY+Sports
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2024; Pasadena, CA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor (74) blocks Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Mason Graham (55) during the first half in the 2024 Rose Bowl college football playoff semifinal game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

University of Iowa Athletic Director Beth Goetz said Wednesday that the Hawkeyes will self-report a tampering violation to the NCAA regarding offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor.

Hailing from Des Moines, Iowa, Proctor announced his transfer to the Hawkeyes on Jan. 20 after playing his freshman season for the Alabama Crimson Tide. He is the highest-rated prospect in Iowa program history.

Iowa’s Tyler Barnes, who serves as the director of recruiting, sent Proctor an “innocuous” text message of encouragement in September 2023, Athletics Director Beth Goetz told John Steppe of The Gazette.

The violation is expected to be Level III, which is the least severe level. Based on precedent, the punishment is further education for the staffer and admonishment.

The same day Proctor announced he was transferring to Iowa, he attended the Iowa men’s basketball game against Purdue at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Proctor was swarmed by reporters and revealed that Iowa contacted him while he was playing for Alabama.

“Even after I was doing bad in the SEC and struggling, they hit me up and said, ‘We’re proud of you. You’re going to get through this,’” Proctor said two weeks ago. “That’s what ultimately helped me with my decision because they still believed in me.”
About the Contributors
Brad Schultz, Sports Reporter
(he/him/his)
Brad Schultz is a sophomore at the University of Iowa majoring in Journalism and Mass Communication with a minor in Sports Studies. This is first year working as a sports reporter and he has a deep passion and love for sports. Outside of the Daily Iowan, Brad is a contributor for Saturday Blitz, a college football site, with his content primarily covering Iowa and the Big Ten.
Kenna Roering, Sports Editor
she/her/hers
Kenna Roering is The Daily Iowan's sports editor. She is a junior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism with a minor in sports and recreation management. Kenna previously worked as a sports reporter for men's wrestling and volleyball and was the summer sports editor in 2023. This is her second year with the DI.
