No. 3 Iowa women's basketball's Caitlin Clark continues record-breaking streak in blowout 110-74 win over Northwestern
No. 3 Iowa women's basketball rips Northwestern, drops 110
Bill targeting gender identity dead on arrival after hearing Wednesday
Iowa Legislature split on governor’s AEA overhaul bill
Watch Iowa's Caitlin Clark claim the Big Ten scoring record, No. 2 in NCAA women's basketball
DITV Sports: Iowa Women’s Basketball’s Caitlin Clark becomes the Big Ten All-Time Scoring Leader

History was made in the Iowa Hawkeyes Women’s Basketball game Caitlin Clark passes Kelsey Mitchell as the Big Ten’s All-Time leading scorer and now sits only behind Kelsey Plum for the NCAA record.
Byline photo of Michael Merrick
Michael Merrick, DITV Sports Director
February 1, 2024
Michael Merrick, DITV Sports Director
(he/him/his)
Michael Merrick is a Senior Journalism and Sports Studies Major. Michael is the returning Sports Director and loves covering events. He has worked at DITV since his freshman year and his favorite memories are covering Iowa Football in the Citrus and Music City bowls and also covering the 2022 Women's Basketball team.
Isabella Tisdale, Photojournalist
(she/her)
Isabella Tisdale is a photojournalist for The Daily Iowan and is a senior at West High school. In her free time, she stage manages for the theater program at West High. She plans to double major in political science and journalism.
