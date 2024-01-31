The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

DITV: The University of Iowa Reopens Black’s Gold Grill

Black’s Gold Grill is a UI campus grill housed in Petersen Residence Hall. It reopened this spring semester after being closed since COVID. DITV’s Ryan Lynch has more on the grill’s return.
Byline photo of Ryan Lynch
Ryan Lynch, DITV News Reporter
January 31, 2024
About the Contributor
Ryan Lynch, DITV Reporter
Ryan Lynch is a DITV reporter. He is a University of Iowa sophomore double majoring in Journalism and Mass Communication and Sport and Recreation Management.
