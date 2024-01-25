The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Iowa City man sentenced to federal prison for possession of ammunition as a felon
Iowa City police arrest three suspects for shots fired on Christmas morning
Iowa men’s wrestling notebook | Head coach Tom Brands speaks on latest developments in sports gambling probe
Iowa men's basketball falls, 69-67, to Maryland in second-half collapse
Iowa lawmakers advance hefty fines for open meetings law violations
Advertisement

Photos: Iowa men’s basketball vs. Maryland

Byline photo of Theodore Retsinas
Theodore Retsinas, Photojournalist
January 25, 2024

The Maryland Terrapins defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes 69-67 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday.

The Hawkeyes were favorites coming into the game. The Hawkeyes fell short in the second half and had no field goals in the final five minutes of the game.

Iowa took the lead in the number of total rebounds with 36 to Maryland’s 29. They also led in the number of assists but fell short in the number of blocks and steals.

The Hawkeyes travel to Ann Arbor, Michigan on Saturday for another Big Ten matchup against the 7-12 Michigan Wolverines. 

 

2024_01_24_MbbVsMaryland_TR_0001
Gallery22 Photos
Theodore Retsinas
Iowa starters take the court before a men's basketball game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Maryland Terrapins at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024. The Terrapins defeated the Hawkeyes 69-67.

More to Discover
More in Men's Basketball
Iowa forward Payton Sandfort reacts after being asked about his attempted game-winning shot after a men’s basketball game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Maryland Terrapins at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024. The Terrapins defeated the Hawkeyes 69-67.
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery and the Hawkeyes dissect late field-goal drought against Maryland
Iowa Head Coach Fran McCaffery after his team received a ten second call during a men’s basketball game between Iowa and Rutgers at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, Jan. 6. The Hawkeyes defeated the Scarlet Knights, 86-77.
Iowa men's basketball falls, 69-67, to Maryland in second-half collapse
December 16, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (13) shoots the basketball against Utah Jazz guard Ochai Agbaji (30) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Hawks in the NBA | Jan. 15-21
More in Multimedia
Curator Pete Balestrieri points out notes in fan fiction book Special Collections and Archives area in the Main Library in Iowa City on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024.
Above the Fold: How fan fiction inspired UI creative writing students
Photos: Beth Goetz press conference
Iowa celebrates a win during the Iowa Duals between NCAA-ranked No. 1 Iowa women’s wrestling, NAIA-ranked No. 1 Life University, and Missouri Valley at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Big Reds, 42-0, and the Running Eagles, 35-6.
Photos: No. 1 Iowa women's wrestling hosts Iowa Duals
More in Photo
Ohio State guard Emma Shumate, forward Rebeka Mikulášiková, and forward Taiyier Parks celebrate with fans on the court after a basketball game between No. 2 Iowa and No. 18 Ohio State at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio, on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024. The Buckeyes defeated the Hawkeyes, 100-92.
Photos: No. 2 Iowa women's basketball at No. 18 Ohio State
Iowa’s Paige Magee reacts to the scoreboard after competing in the 60-meter hurdle during the Larry Wieczorek Invitational at the Hawkeye Indoor Track Facility in Iowa City on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024. Magee set a new personal and school record of 8.00.
Photos: 2024 Larry Wieczorek Invitational & Multi Day 2
Iowa Forward Owen Freeman and Purdue Center Zach Edey jump for tip-off during a men’s basketball game between No. 2 Purdue and Iowa at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024. The Boilermakers defeated the Hawkeyes, 84-70. Freeman had 6 points and 4 fouls during the game.
Photos: Iowa men's basketball vs. Purdue
About the Contributor
Theodore Retsinas, Photojournalist
(he/him/his)
Theodore Retsinas is a freshman at the University of Iowa studying Neuroscience. 
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in