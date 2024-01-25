Photos: Iowa men’s basketball vs. Maryland

The Maryland Terrapins defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes 69-67 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday.

The Hawkeyes were favorites coming into the game. The Hawkeyes fell short in the second half and had no field goals in the final five minutes of the game.

Iowa took the lead in the number of total rebounds with 36 to Maryland’s 29. They also led in the number of assists but fell short in the number of blocks and steals.

The Hawkeyes travel to Ann Arbor, Michigan on Saturday for another Big Ten matchup against the 7-12 Michigan Wolverines.