Former Alabama offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor announces transfer to Iowa football

The 6-foot-8, 365-pounder started every game for Alabama in his first season and received Freshman All-American & first-team Freshman All-SEC honors.
Byline photo of Kenna Roering
Kenna Roering, Sports Editor
January 20, 2024
Jan+1%2C+2024%3B+Pasadena%2C+CA%2C+USA%3B+Alabama+Crimson+Tide+offensive+lineman+Kadyn+Proctor+%2874%29+blocks+Michigan+Wolverines+defensive+lineman+Mason+Graham+%2855%29+during+the+first+half+in+the+2024+Rose+Bowl+college+football+playoff+semifinal+game+at+Rose+Bowl.+Mandatory+Credit%3A+Kirby+Lee-USA+TODAY+Sports
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2024; Pasadena, CA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor (74) blocks Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Mason Graham (55) during the first half in the 2024 Rose Bowl college football playoff semifinal game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Kadyn Proctor is heading home.

The former Alabama offensive tackle from Des Moines, Iowa, announced his commitment to the Hawkeyes on Saturday, according to On3Sports. The 6-foot-8, 365-pounder started every game for Alabama in his first season and received Freshman All-American & first-team Freshman All-SEC honors.

The former five-star recruit is currently on campus. He attended the men’s basketball game against No. 2 Purdue on Saturday and was swarmed by reporters.

“This is home. I love home. This is ultimately where I wanted to be,” Proctor said, according to Tyler Tachman of the Des Moines Register. “This is the first place I thought of when I entered the transfer portal.”

Nick Saban, who coached Alabama to six national championships in his 17 years at the helm, announced on Jan. 10 that he is retiring. Alabama players have a special 30-day window to enter the transfer portal because of Saban’s retirement, and over a dozen have so far. Kalen DeBoer, who led the Washington Huskies to the national title game this past season, will replace Saban at Bama.

Proctor originally committed to the Hawkeyes in June 2022 but flipped his decision to the Crimson Tide in December of that year – just hours before he was scheduled to sign his letter of intent to Iowa.

Current Hawkeye defensive back Xavier Nwankpa, who went to Southeast Polk High School with Proctor, hinted at his old teammate transferring to Iowa on Wednesday when he posted a smiley face emoji on X, formerly Twitter.

“I feel really good about it, man,” Proctor told the Des Moines Register’s Chad Leistikow about reuniting with Nwankpa. “I missed him. That’s my boy, ever since high school. We’re going to have fun on this ride.”
About the Contributor
Kenna Roering, Sports Editor
she/her/hers
Kenna Roering is The Daily Iowan's sports editor. She is a junior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism with a minor in sports and recreation management. Kenna previously worked as a sports reporter for men's wrestling and volleyball and was the summer sports editor in 2023. This is her second year with the DI.
