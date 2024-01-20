Former Alabama offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor announces transfer to Iowa football

Kadyn Proctor is heading home.

The former Alabama offensive tackle from Des Moines, Iowa, announced his commitment to the Hawkeyes on Saturday, according to On3Sports. The 6-foot-8, 365-pounder started every game for Alabama in his first season and received Freshman All-American & first-team Freshman All-SEC honors.

The former five-star recruit is currently on campus. He attended the men’s basketball game against No. 2 Purdue on Saturday and was swarmed by reporters.

“This is home. I love home. This is ultimately where I wanted to be,” Proctor said, according to Tyler Tachman of the Des Moines Register. “This is the first place I thought of when I entered the transfer portal.”

Nick Saban, who coached Alabama to six national championships in his 17 years at the helm, announced on Jan. 10 that he is retiring. Alabama players have a special 30-day window to enter the transfer portal because of Saban’s retirement, and over a dozen have so far. Kalen DeBoer, who led the Washington Huskies to the national title game this past season, will replace Saban at Bama.

Proctor originally committed to the Hawkeyes in June 2022 but flipped his decision to the Crimson Tide in December of that year – just hours before he was scheduled to sign his letter of intent to Iowa.

Current Hawkeye defensive back Xavier Nwankpa, who went to Southeast Polk High School with Proctor, hinted at his old teammate transferring to Iowa on Wednesday when he posted a smiley face emoji on X, formerly Twitter.

“I feel really good about it, man,” Proctor told the Des Moines Register’s Chad Leistikow about reuniting with Nwankpa. “I missed him. That’s my boy, ever since high school. We’re going to have fun on this ride.”