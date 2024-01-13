Photos: Iowa men’s basketball vs. Nebraska

The Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the Nebraska Cornhuskers 94-76 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday.

Entering the arena the Hawkeyes were sitting at a 9-6 record whereas the Cornhuskers had a record of 13-3.

Iowa freshman forward, Owen Freeman led the team with 22 points. Nebraska forward, Josiah Allick and forward Rienk Mast led their team with fourteen points each.

Despite the severe winter weather, there were 9,670 fans in attendance.

Iowa will face off against the Minnesota Gophers, Monday, Jan. 15 at Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota.