The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Samantha Cary becomes Iowa’s first National Women’s Soccer League draftee
Iowa women’s gymnastics tops No. 23 Washington in season opener
Iowa men's basketball earns signature win, topping Nebraska with defensive adjustments, balanced offense in 18-point triumph
Photos: No. 23 Iowa gymnastics vs. No. 21 Washington
Iowa men's wrestling prevails over Nebraska in Big Ten opener
Advertisement

Photos: Iowa men’s basketball vs. Nebraska

Byline photo of Shaely Odean
Shaely Odean, Photojournalist
January 13, 2024

The Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the Nebraska Cornhuskers 94-76 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday.

Entering the arena the Hawkeyes were sitting at a 9-6 record whereas the Cornhuskers had a record of 13-3.

Iowa freshman forward, Owen Freeman led the team with 22 points. Nebraska forward, Josiah Allick and forward Rienk Mast led their team with fourteen points each.

Despite the severe winter weather, there were 9,670 fans in attendance.

Iowa will face off against the Minnesota Gophers, Monday, Jan. 15 at Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

9A7A0779
Gallery16 Photos
Shaely Odean
Iowa forward, Owen Freeman and Nebraska forward Juwan Gary jump for the ball at tip-off during a men’s basketball game between Iowa and Nebraska at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cornhuskers, 94-76.

More to Discover
More in Men's Basketball
Iowa Forward Owen Freeman after getting a foul call on his layup during a men’s basketball game between Iowa and Rutgers at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, Jan. 6. The Hawkeyes defeated the Scarlet Knights, 86-77.
Iowa men's basketball earns signature win, topping Nebraska with defensive adjustments, balanced offense in 18-point triumph
Iowa Guard Tony Perkins dunks the ball during a men’s basketball game between Iowa and Rutgers at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, Jan. 6. The Hawkeyes defeated the Scarlet Knights, 86-77. Perkins had 15 points during the game.
Photos: Men's basketball vs. Rutgers
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery watches action during a mens basketball game between Iowa and North Carolina A&T at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. The Hawkeyes defeated the Aggies, 112-71.
Iowa men's basketball earns first conference win of season with nine-point triumph over Rutgers
More in Multimedia
Iowa’s Adeline Kenlin performs on the bars during a gymnastics meet between No. 23 Iowa and No. 21 Washington at Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa, on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024. Kenlin scored 9.850 on the bars. In the fourth meeting between Iowa and Washington, the Hawkeyes defeated the Huskies, 196.400-196.250.
Photos: No. 23 Iowa gymnastics vs. No. 21 Washington
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley stand on stage during the fifth Republican Presidential Primary Debate in Sheslow Auditorium at Drake University in Des Moines on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024. The debate between Haley and DeSantis was broadcasted on CNN. Former President Donald Trump qualified for the debate but held a separate town hall at the same time on Fox News.
Photos: Fifth Republican Presidential Primary Debate at Drake University
Des Moines based band Dirty Blonde performs at The Daily Iowan Headliners in The Daily Iowan newsroom on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023.
The Daily Iowan Headliners | Dirty Blonde
More in Photo
Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks during the “No Eminent Domain! No Carbon Pipelines!” Rally at the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024. Ramaswamy did not qualify for the Republican presidential debate in Iowa later that night.
Photos: Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy “No Eminent Domain! No Carbon Pipelines!” Rally at the Iowa State Capitol
Jordan Lee, 14, of Des Moines of East High School, holds a sign up at the March for Our Lives Demonstration during the first day of the 2024 Iowa legislative session at the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. The demonstration was held to callout lawmakers on the topic of gun violence following the school shooting in Perry, Iowa on Jan. 4.
Photos: Day one of the 2024 Iowa legislative session and March for Our Lives Demonstration
Iowa City High School senior Reyna Roach looks over at other students during a walkout for Iowa gun reform in Iowa City on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. Following the first mass shooting of 2024 at Perry High School on Jan. 4, high school students across Iowa walked out of school in solidarity with the community of Perry. Over a hundred students from various Iowa City schools started outside of Iowa City High School and walked downtown to the Old Capitol on the Pentacrest.
Photos: Iowa City students walk out for gun reform
About the Contributor
Shaely Odean, Photojournalist
(she/her/hers)
Shaely Odean is a transfer student at the University of Iowa, currently in her third year. She is pursuing double majors in Journalism and Strategic Communications, as well as Sustainability Sciences. Shaely works as a photojournalist for The Daily Iowan, and her passion lies in environmental issues. Before joining the University of Iowa, she attended Kirkwood Community College, where she served as the photo editor for the Kirkwood Communique.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in