DITV: Rallys and a Presidential Candidate Visit the Iowa Statehouse
The third day inside the Iowa State Capitol saw its highlights outside closed doors where two rallies and a presidential candidate attracted Iowans out of the recent snowstorm. DITV’s Assistant News Director Johnny Valtman has more on the rallies, the issues, and the changes both seek.
