DITV: Rallys and a Presidential Candidate Visit the Iowa Statehouse

The third day inside the Iowa State Capitol saw its highlights outside closed doors where two rallies and a presidential candidate attracted Iowans out of the recent snowstorm. DITV’s Assistant News Director Johnny Valtman has more on the rallies, the issues, and the changes both seek.
Byline photo of Johnny Valtman
Johnny Valtman, DITV Assistant News Director
January 12, 2024
About the Contributor
Johnny Valtman, DITV Assistant News Director
he/him
Johnny Valtman is a 2nd year student at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and mass communication and minoring in sports studies. he works as a dual sports and news TV reporter, producer, and as DITV's Assistant News Director.
