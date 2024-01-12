The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

DITV: Haley and DeSantis Battle for Support Ahead of Iowa Caucus

CNN’s Republican Presidential Debate hosted at Drake University in Des Moines welcomed candidates Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis to the stage Wednesday night. DITV News Director Ashley Weil has more on how both candidates are fighting for second place, as Former President Donald Trump leads the polls.
Ashley Weil, DITV News Director
January 12, 2024
Ashley Weil is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in Journalism and Mass Communications with minors in Theatre Arts and Political Science. Weil is the DITV News Director, Overseeing all content for DITV. She also continues to work roles as a TV reporter, anchor, producer, and enjoys helping with tech roles. She loves covering arts, culture, politics, and other important/impactful stories for her community in a visual and engaging way.
