DITV: Gov. Kim Reynolds Talks New Education Initiatives in Condition of the State

Governor Kim Reynolds is talking about raising teacher pay, cutting taxes, and changing special education funding oversight this legislative session. Reynolds addressed the condition of the state on Tuesday, highlighting new initiatives.
Byline photo of Ashley Weil
Ashley Weil, DITV News Director
January 10, 2024
Ashley Weil, DITV News Director
(she/her/hers)
Ashley Weil is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in Journalism and Mass Communications with minors in Theatre Arts and Political Science. Weil is the DITV News Director, Overseeing all content for DITV. She also continues to work roles as a TV reporter, anchor, producer, and enjoys helping with tech roles. She loves covering arts, culture, politics, and other important/impactful stories for her community in a visual and engaging way.
