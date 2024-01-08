The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
Iowa lawmakers pin tax reform, cost reduction as top priorities for 2024
Iowa students stage walkout to demand stricter gun laws after Perry shooting
Iowa lawmakers prioritize gun safety, school security in opening remarks
Photos: Day one of the 2024 Iowa legislative session and March for Our Lives Demonstration
Iowa football's Quinn Schulte announces return for extra season of eligibility
DITV: Iowa Legislative Session Begins, Students Protest after Perry High School Shooting

As the Iowa Legislative session begins, students, lawmakers, and the community make it a priority to reflect on the Perry High School shooting. DITV’s Ashley Weil has more on what happened at the statehouse.
Byline photo of Ashley Weil
Ashley Weil, DITV News Director
January 8, 2024
Iowa wrestlers embrace after winning the NWCA National Duals title during the finals round of the NWCA National Duals between No. 2 Iowa and North Central College on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024. Iowa defeated North Central College, 21-20.
Iowa women’s wrestling squad wins NWCA National Duals title in program’s first season
Iowa wrestlers embrace after winning the NWCA National Duals title during the finals round of the NWCA National Duals between No. 2 Iowa and North Central College on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024. Iowa defeated North Central College, 21-20.
Photos: Women's wresting NWCA National Duals
Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker speaks during a press conference for the 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl at the Rosen Plaza Hotel in Orlando, Fla., on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023. Parker spoke highly to reporters about Higgins, saying the linebacker makes important in-the-moment calls on the field. “Thats the beauty about having really another coach on the field. And thats what Jay put himself in and thats why hes such a good player.”
DITV Sports: Iowa's Defense prepares for Tennessee's new starting quarterback
About the Contributor
Ashley Weil, DITV News Director
(she/her/hers)
Ashley Weil is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in Journalism and Mass Communications with minors in Theatre Arts and Political Science. Weil is the DITV News Director, Overseeing all content for DITV. She also continues to work roles as a TV reporter, anchor, producer, and enjoys helping with tech roles. She loves covering arts, culture, politics, and other important/impactful stories for her community in a visual and engaging way.
