DITV: Iowa Legislative Session Begins, Students Protest after Perry High School Shooting
As the Iowa Legislative session begins, students, lawmakers, and the community make it a priority to reflect on the Perry High School shooting. DITV’s Ashley Weil has more on what happened at the statehouse.
