Photos: Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis meet and Greet in Grimes
All-Big Ten linebacker Nick Jackson to return to Iowa next season
Ramaswamy, DeSantis stop in Cedar Rapids amid pre-caucus barnstorm
Photos: Presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy campaigns in Cedar Rapids
Iowa defensive back Sebastian Castro forgoes NFL Draft, will return to Iowa for sixth season
Photos: Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis meet and Greet in Grimes

Sahithi Shankaiahgari, Photojournalist
January 7, 2024

Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a meet and greet event at McDivots Indoor Sports Pub in Grimes, Iowa on Sunday. The Iowa caucuses take place on Jan. 15.

After earning the endorsement of Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, DeSantis spoke to over three hundred supporters on his views and ideas on subjects of border security, teaching in schools, and the economy.
U.S. Reps. Chip Roy, R-Texas, and Thomas Massie, R-Kentucky, also spoke at the event in support of DeSantis.

In the December 2023 Des Moines Register/NBC News/Mediacom Iowa Poll, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sits in second with 19 percent, while Trump holds steady in first with 51 percent. Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley sits in third with 16 percent.

DeSantis is expecting to speak again on Jan. 12 at The District Venue in Ankeny, Iowa.

Sahithi Shankaiahgari
Attendees wait outside before a campaign meet and greet event with Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at McDivots Indoor Sports Pub in Grimes, Iowa on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024. The Iowa caucuses take place on Jan. 15.

