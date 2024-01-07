Photos: Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis meet and Greet in Grimes

Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a meet and greet event at McDivots Indoor Sports Pub in Grimes, Iowa on Sunday. The Iowa caucuses take place on Jan. 15.

After earning the endorsement of Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, DeSantis spoke to over three hundred supporters on his views and ideas on subjects of border security, teaching in schools, and the economy.

U.S. Reps. Chip Roy, R-Texas, and Thomas Massie, R-Kentucky, also spoke at the event in support of DeSantis.

In the December 2023 Des Moines Register/NBC News/Mediacom Iowa Poll, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sits in second with 19 percent, while Trump holds steady in first with 51 percent. Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley sits in third with 16 percent.

DeSantis is expecting to speak again on Jan. 12 at The District Venue in Ankeny, Iowa.