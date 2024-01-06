Photos: Presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy campaigns in Cedar Rapids

Republican hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy campaigned at the Hilton Garden Inn in Cedar Rapids on Saturday ahead of the Iowa Republican presidential caucuses on Jan. 15.

Ramaswamy spoke to over a hundred supporters about his values and ideas on topics involving veteran care, climate change, the First Amendment, and more at the hotel.

“That Constitution, that Bill of Rights, includes the First Amendment that says you get to speak your mind freely without the government spying on you or penalizing you for what you say,” Ramaswamy said. “And you get to worship and practice your faith freely without the government discriminating against you on that basis. That’s what it means to be an American. And I don’t care what party you’re a member of. We should all be able to unite around that.”

In December, Ramaswamy pledged to be the first presidential candidate to visit all 99 of Iowa’s counties twice in less than a year. He concluded his visits less than two weeks before the caucuses.