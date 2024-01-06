The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Ramaswamy, DeSantis stop in Cedar Rapids amid pre-caucus barnstorm
Photos: Presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy campaigns in Cedar Rapids
Iowa defensive back Sebastian Castro forgoes NFL Draft, will return to Iowa for sixth season
Photos: Florida Gov. and presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis campaigns in Cedar Rapids
Iowa men's basketball earns first conference win of season with nine-point triumph over Rutgers
Photos: Presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy campaigns in Cedar Rapids

Byline photo of Grace Smith
Grace Smith, Photojournalist
January 6, 2024

Republican hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy campaigned at the Hilton Garden Inn in Cedar Rapids on Saturday ahead of the Iowa Republican presidential caucuses on Jan. 15.

Ramaswamy spoke to over a hundred supporters about his values and ideas on topics involving veteran care, climate change, the First Amendment, and more at the hotel.

“That Constitution, that Bill of Rights, includes the First Amendment that says you get to speak your mind freely without the government spying on you or penalizing you for what you say,” Ramaswamy said. “And you get to worship and practice your faith freely without the government discriminating against you on that basis. That’s what it means to be an American. And I don’t care what party you’re a member of. We should all be able to unite around that.”

In December, Ramaswamy pledged to be the first presidential candidate to visit all 99 of Iowa’s counties twice in less than a year. He concluded his visits less than two weeks before the caucuses.

Grace Smith
Liliana Corbett adjusts merchandise during a campaign event for Republican Presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy at the Hilton Garden Inn in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024. Ramaswamy spoke to over a hundred supporters about his values and ideas on topics involving veteran care, climate change, and the First Amendment.

About the Contributor
Grace Smith, Senior photojournalist and filmmaker
she/her/hers
Grace Smith is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic Arts. In her four years at The Daily Iowan, she has held the roles of photo editor, managing summer editor, and visual storyteller. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Grace has held an internship at The Denver Post and pursued freelance assignments for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Des Moines Register.
