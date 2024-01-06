Photos: Former President Donald Trump’s Commit to Caucus Rally in Newton

Several hundred people made their way to former President Donald Trump’s Commit to Caucus Rally at Des Moines Area Community College in Newton, Iowa on Saturday. The Iowa caucuses take place on Jan. 15.

In the December 2023 Des Moines Register/NBC News/Mediacom Iowa Poll, Trump leads with 51 percent, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sits in second with 19 percent, and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley sits in third with 16 percent.

Three years earlier on Jan. 6, 2021, Trump supporters stormed the capitol to stop the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election. He brought up Jan. 6, 2021, but said the real threat to democracy was President Joe Biden.

Trump’s speech lasted just over two hours. He did not mention the school shooting that took place in Perry, Iowa, on Jan. 4.

The room Trump was speaking in reached capacity and a fire marshal stood at the door directing people to a separate room to listen to Trump speak.

Trump spoke on topics varying from standing up to China, stopping President Joe Biden’s push for electrical cars, strengthening the southern border, stopping transgender athletes from competing in sports, and the importance of ethanol in addition to other topics.

He is expected to speak again on Jan. 6 in Clinton, Iowa.