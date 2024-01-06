Photos: Florida Gov. and presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis campaigns in Cedar Rapids

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Byline photo of Grace Smith
Grace Smith, Photojournalist
January 6, 2024

With just nine days until the Iowa Republican presidential caucuses on Jan. 15, Republican hopeful and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis campaigned at Tommy’s Restaurant in Cedar Rapids on Saturday.

DeSantis emphasized his winning record in Florida and how that will carry over to the presidential race to a crowd of over a hundred supporters and restaurant-goers.

“We have the best electoral track record of anybody running and we will do very well there,” DeSantis said. “… But once you’re there we’ve got to deliver. Yeah, it won’t be as bad as having a Democrat, but if we’re not actually delivering we’re not going to be able to change.”

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds endorsed DeSantis as of Nov. 6, when Reynolds became the first Iowa Governor to endorse a candidate before caucuses since 1996.

DeSantis will attend a CNN presidential debate at Drake University in Des Moines on Jan. 10.

Grace Smith
Heather Carrington of Cedar Rapids smiles for a photo during a campaign event for Republican Presidential hopeful and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at Tommy’s Restaurant in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024. DeSantis emphasized his winning record in Florida and how that will carry over to the presidential race to a crowd of over a hundred supporters and restaurant-goers.

About the Contributor
Grace Smith, Senior photojournalist and filmmaker
she/her/hers
Grace Smith is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic Arts. In her four years at The Daily Iowan, she has held the roles of photo editor, managing summer editor, and visual storyteller. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Grace has held an internship at The Denver Post and pursued freelance assignments for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Des Moines Register.
