Photos: No. 4 Iowa women’s basketball vs. Michigan State

Byline photo of Grace Smith
Byline photo of Cody Blissett
Grace Smith, Cody Blissett, and Bella Tisdale
January 3, 2024

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark hits a 3-pointer to win the game, 76-73, against Michigan State at a sold-out Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Tuesday.

No. 4 Iowa’s win crushed the Spartans’ four-game winning streak. The Hawkeyes continue a Big Ten-best 11-game winning streak.

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark led the team in points with 40 points, contributing 28 points to Iowa’s 38 in the paint.

Iowa Forward Hannah Stuelke followed in points with 15 and eight rebounds, while guard Kate Martin led in rebounds with 11.

The Spartans kept a close score throughout the entire game, with players Julia Ayrault scoring 16 and DeeDee Hagemann scoring 14

Iowa faces another Big Ten team in New Jersey against Rutgers on Jan. 5 at 5 p.m.

Grace Smith
Iowa huddles up before a women’s basketball game between No. 4 Iowa and Michigan State in a sold-out Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Spartans, 76-73.

 
Grace Smith, Senior photojournalist and filmmaker
she/her/hers
Grace Smith is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic Arts. In her four years at The Daily Iowan, she has held the roles of photo editor, managing summer editor, and visual storyteller. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Grace has held an internship at The Denver Post and pursued freelance assignments for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Des Moines Register.
Cody Blissett, Visuals Editor
he/him/his
Cody Blissett is a visual editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a third year student at the University of Iowa studying cinema and screenwriting. This is his first year working for The Daily Iowan.
