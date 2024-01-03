Photos: No. 4 Iowa women’s basketball vs. Michigan State

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark hits a 3-pointer to win the game, 76-73, against Michigan State at a sold-out Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Tuesday.

No. 4 Iowa’s win crushed the Spartans’ four-game winning streak. The Hawkeyes continue a Big Ten-best 11-game winning streak.

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark led the team in points with 40 points, contributing 28 points to Iowa’s 38 in the paint.

Iowa Forward Hannah Stuelke followed in points with 15 and eight rebounds, while guard Kate Martin led in rebounds with 11.

The Spartans kept a close score throughout the entire game, with players Julia Ayrault scoring 16 and DeeDee Hagemann scoring 14

Iowa faces another Big Ten team in New Jersey against Rutgers on Jan. 5 at 5 p.m.