Fans gathered inside Tin Roof on International Drive in Orlando, Fla. to watch the matchup between No. 4 Iowa women’s basketball and Minnesota that took place in Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023.

The Hawkeyes defeated the Gophers, 94-71, as fans about 1,000 miles away from the arena cheered as a Hawkeye scored and every time Caitlin Clark appeared on the jumbo screen.