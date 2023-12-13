The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

DITV: Donald Trump Rallies Iowa Caucus Support in Coralville

Former President Donald Trump visited Coralville, IA on Wednesday, gathering support ahead of the January Iowa Caucuses. Trump is currently leading the polls and DITV’s Ashley Weil has more on what his supporters are saying ahead of caucus day.
Ashley Weil, DITV News Director
December 13, 2023
Ashley Weil, DITV News Director
(she/her/hers)
Ashley Weil is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in Journalism and Mass Communications with minors in Theatre Arts and Political Science. Weil is the DITV News Director, Overseeing all content for DITV. She also continues to work roles as a TV reporter, anchor, producer, and enjoys helping with tech roles. She loves covering arts, culture, politics, and other important/impactful stories for her community in a visual and engaging way.
