Photos: No. 4 Iowa women’s basketball vs. Wisconsin

Byline photo of Grace Smith
Grace Smith, Photojournalist
December 10, 2023

The No. 4 Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the Wisconsin Badgers, 87-65, at a sold-out Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin, on Sunday. The win marks Iowa’s 28th straight win against Wisconsin.

14,252 fans flocked to the arena for the first sold-out contest in 21 years.

In their first Big Ten matchup of the season, Iowa led in points during all four quarters of the contest, shooting 46 in the paint compared to the Badgers’ 36. 

Wisconsin forward Serah Williams, who leads the Big Ten in blocks, scored 15 for the Badgers. But the 10 underclassmen and Williams points in the paint weren’t enough against Iowa guard Caitlin Clark’s 28 and Iowa’s 33-of-66 in the paint.

The Hawkeyes face Cleveland State at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday, Dec. 16, at 7:00 p.m.

2023_12_10_IowaWBBvWisconsin_GS_001
Gallery20 Photos
Grace Smith
Fans line up outside before a women’s basketball game between No. 4 Iowa and Wisconsin at a sold-out Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin, on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023. 14, 252 fans attended the game.

About the Contributor
Grace Smith, Senior photojournalist and filmmaker
she/her/hers
Grace Smith is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic Arts. In her four years at The Daily Iowan, she has held the roles of photo editor, managing summer editor, and visual storyteller. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Grace has held an internship at The Denver Post and pursued freelance assignments for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Des Moines Register.
