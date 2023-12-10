Photos: No. 4 Iowa women’s basketball vs. Wisconsin

The No. 4 Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the Wisconsin Badgers, 87-65, at a sold-out Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin, on Sunday. The win marks Iowa’s 28th straight win against Wisconsin.

14,252 fans flocked to the arena for the first sold-out contest in 21 years.

In their first Big Ten matchup of the season, Iowa led in points during all four quarters of the contest, shooting 46 in the paint compared to the Badgers’ 36.

Wisconsin forward Serah Williams, who leads the Big Ten in blocks, scored 15 for the Badgers. But the 10 underclassmen and Williams points in the paint weren’t enough against Iowa guard Caitlin Clark’s 28 and Iowa’s 33-of-66 in the paint.

The Hawkeyes face Cleveland State at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday, Dec. 16, at 7:00 p.m.