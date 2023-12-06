Photos: No. 4 Iowa women’s basketball vs. Iowa State

No. 4 Iowa defeated Iowa State, 67-58, during the Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series, a basketball game at a sold-out Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa, on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023.

In the teams’ 54th meeting, Iowa guard Caitlin Clark surpassed 3,000 career points, becoming the third Big Ten and 15th NCAA women’s basketball player to reach this number. Guard Kate Martin also made history during the scrappy matchup on the court, becoming the first Iowa women’s basketball player to exceed 900 points, 500 rebounds, 400 assists, 120 steals, and 60 blocks in a career.

Iowa led for 29 minutes and one second compared to Iowa State’s two minutes and 50 seconds, shooting just 20 points in the paint compared to the Cyclones’ 24.

The Hawkeyes travel to Wisconsin on Sunday, Dec. 10, for a matchup at 1:30 p.m.