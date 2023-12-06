The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Caitlin Clark earns 3,000th career point in Cy-Hawk win
Photos: No. 4 Iowa women's basketball vs. Iowa State
Iowa men’s basketball notebook | Hawkeyes continue road trip with a visit to Ames to take on Iowa State
UIHC expands footprint with two urgent care clinics in the Quad Cities
Iowa City City Council changes public comment rules after recent offensive comments
Advertisement

Photos: No. 4 Iowa women’s basketball vs. Iowa State

Byline photo of Grace Smith
Grace Smith, Photojournalist
December 6, 2023

No. 4 Iowa defeated Iowa State, 67-58, during the Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series, a basketball game at a sold-out Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa, on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023.

In the teams’ 54th meeting, Iowa guard Caitlin Clark surpassed 3,000 career points, becoming the third Big Ten and 15th NCAA women’s basketball player to reach this number. Guard Kate Martin also made history during the scrappy matchup on the court, becoming the first Iowa women’s basketball player to exceed 900 points, 500 rebounds, 400 assists, 120 steals, and 60 blocks in a career.

Iowa led for 29 minutes and one second compared to Iowa State’s two minutes and 50 seconds, shooting just 20 points in the paint compared to the Cyclones’ 24.

The Hawkeyes travel to Wisconsin on Sunday, Dec. 10, for a matchup at 1:30 p.m.

2023_12_06_IowaWBBvIowaState_GS_001
Gallery21 Photos
Grace Smith
Iowa forward AJ Ediger runs onto the court during the Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series, a basketball game between No. 4 Iowa and Iowa State, at a sold-out Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa, on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cyclones, 67-58.

 
© 2023 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in