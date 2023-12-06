The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Iowa City City Council changes public comment rules after recent offensive comments
UI’s new campus safety space opening spring 2024
UI undergraduate student government allocates $18,000 to train new therapy dog
End of federal funding threatens child care access for 13,000 Iowa children
Iowa men’s wrestler Gabe Arnold impresses with two ranked wins to kick off collegiate career
Advertisement

DITV: Iowa Boxing Club Hosts Regional Match

On Saturday, the Iowa Boxing Club hosted fighters from Ames, Illinois, and Wisconsin for a series of matches in the Iowa Memorial Union.
Byline photo of Jayce Bertrand
Jayce Bertrand, DITV Reporter
December 6, 2023
About the Contributor
Jayce Bertrand, DITV Reporter
he/him/his
Jayce is a reporter for DITV, as well as the Production Director for KRUI. I'm in the Class of 2026, majoring in English and Creative Writing and minoring in News and Media Literacy. he enjoys reporting on news, culture, and art.
© 2023 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in