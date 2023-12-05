The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Iowa football third-string quarterback Joe Labas enters transfer portal

The second-year didn’t see game action in the 2023 season despite a struggling Iowa offense.
Jake Olson, Sports Reporter
December 5, 2023
Iowa+quarterback+Joe+Labas+passes+the+ball+during+the+2022+TransPerfect+Music+City+Bowl+at+Nissan+Stadium+in+Nashville+on+Saturday%2C+Dec.+31%2C+2022.+Labas+completed+14+passes+for+139+yards.+The+Hawkeyes+became+the+2022+TransPerfect+Music+City+Bowl+champions+after+defeating+the+Wildcats%2C+21-0.
Grace Smith
Iowa quarterback Joe Labas passes the ball during the 2022 TransPerfect Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. Labas completed 14 passes for 139 yards. The Hawkeyes became the 2022 TransPerfect Music City Bowl champions after defeating the Wildcats, 21-0.

Iowa second-year quarterback Joe Labas entered the NCAA transfer portal, it was announced on Tuesday, having not played one snap this season despite a struggling Iowa offense.

Labas, a former four-star recruit, earned the start in the 2022 Music City Bowl after starting quarterback Spencer Petras was injured and backup quarterback Alex Padilla transferred. He led the Hawkeyes to a 21-0 victory over Kentucky, going 14-of-24 with 139 yards and one touchdown. 

He remained with the program the following season with the additions of quarterbacks Cade McNamara and Deacon Hill — and remained the third-string quarterback as Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz announced Hill as the official second-string after the 2023 spring practice season. 

When McNamara went down with an ACL tear against Michigan State on Sept. 30, it was Hill who got the nod over Labas, and the Hawkeyes have rolled with Hill for the remainder of the 2023 season despite a poor offensive output.

Iowa ranks as the worst offense in college football this season. The Hawkeyes are last in yards per game with 238.8 and are second-to-last in total offensive touchdowns with 20. 

The Hawkeyes found a way to win the Big Ten West this season and punched their ticket to the Big Ten Championship in Indianapolis — where they fell to No. 2 Michigan, 26-0, making it the second time a team has been shut out in Big Ten Championship history. 

Seeing as McNamara is confirmed to return to the Hawkeyes next year, Labas’ name is now in the transfer portal as he looks for a new home and better potential to see game action.
