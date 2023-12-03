Iowa football to face Tennessee in Citrus Bowl

The No. 17 Iowa football team will take on No. 21 Tennessee in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1, 2024, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

Kickoff is set for 12 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on ABC. Tennessee leads the all-time series against Iowa, 2-1. The two squads last matched up in the TaxSlayer Bowl on Jan. 2, 2015, and the Vols throttled the Hawkeyes, 45-28.

Iowa has been bowl eligible 22 times in the last 23 seasons under head coach Kirk Ferentz. The Hawkeyes are 10-9 in bowl games under Ferentz. According to Iowa Sports Information, since 2001, only Ohio State and Wisconsin have won more bowl games, including the FBS championship game, than Iowa.

The Citrus Bowl is the seventh-oldest bowl game in the country and one of the most highly-touted postseason contests outside of the New Year’s Six bowl games.

Iowa last played in the Citrus Bowl in 2022 and lost to Kentucky, 20-17. The Citrus Bowl was previously named the Capital One Bowl. Iowa defeated No. 11 LSU, 30-25, in the Capital One Bowl on the infamous Drew Tate-to-Warren Holloway 56-yard touchdown pass as time expired on Jan. 1, 2005.

Iowa will head to Orlando at 10-3 on the season after falling to then-No. 2 Michigan in the Big Ten Championship, 26-0. Top-ranked Michigan will play No. 4 Alabama in the College Football Playoff semifinal in the Rose Bowl.

According to Chad Leistikow, Iowa defensive back Sebastian Castro said after the Big Ten title game that he would be shocked if any of his teammates opted out of the bowl game, noting that they want to play one last time together.

