Former Iowa football quarterback Spencer Petras commits to Utah State

After a five-year career with the Hawkeyes, Petras entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer on Nov. 13.
Byline photo of Kenna Roering
Kenna Roering, Sports Editor
December 3, 2023
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras throws a pass during a football game between Iowa and Illinois at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. The Fighting Illini defeated the Hawkeyes, 9-6. Petras averaged 4.7 yards per pass.

Former Iowa football quarterback Spencer Petras announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he has committed to Utah State.

Petras entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer on Nov. 13.

Petras tore his right rotator cuff and labrum during Iowa’s 24-17 loss to Nebraska at Kinnick Stadium last season and has not played a snap this year. He instead has spent his time in Iowa City rehabbing and working as a temporary professional employee on the football team. He has one year of eligibility left due to COVID-19.

Hailing from San Rafael, California, Petras finished his five-year career with the Hawkeyes with 5,199 yards, 24 touchdowns, 19 interceptions, and a 56.7% completion percentage.

Iowa defeated Utah State, 24-14, in this year’s season opener.
