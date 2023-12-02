Photos: No. 4 Iowa women’s basketball vs. Bowling Green

No. 4 Iowa defeated Bowling Green, 99-65, in the first meeting between the Hawkeyes and the Falcons in sold-out Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday.

72 of Iowa’s 99 points were scored in the paint compared to Bowling Green’s 28, with Iowa guard Sydney Affolter shooting 7-of-7, guard Kate Martin shooting 7-of-9, and center Sharon Goodman shooting 5-of-8.

Guard Caitlin Clark led the team in points and assists, acquiring a double-double with 24 and 11, respectively. After today, Clark is 22 points away from reaching 3,000 points scored as a Hawkeye. Despite her leading the Hawkeyes in points, she shot just 2-of-11 in 3-pointers.

After sustaining a lower right leg injury against Purdue-Fort Wayne on Nov. 24 in the Gulf Coast Showcase tournament where Iowa placed first, forward Hannah Stuelke did not see action on Saturday. Head coach Lisa Bluder said she is hopeful Stuelke will play against Iowa State on Dec. 6 but did not confirm.

The Hawkeyes will face the Iowa State Cyclones on Wednesday, Nov. 6, at 6:00 p.m. in Ames.