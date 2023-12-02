The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Photos: No. 4 Iowa women’s basketball vs. Bowling Green

Byline photo of Grace Smith
Byline photo of Ayrton Breckenridge
Grace Smith and Ayrton Breckenridge
December 2, 2023

No. 4 Iowa defeated Bowling Green, 99-65, in the first meeting between the Hawkeyes and the Falcons in sold-out Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday.

72 of Iowa’s 99 points were scored in the paint compared to Bowling Green’s 28, with Iowa guard Sydney Affolter shooting 7-of-7, guard Kate Martin shooting 7-of-9, and center Sharon Goodman shooting 5-of-8.

Guard Caitlin Clark led the team in points and assists, acquiring a double-double with 24 and 11, respectively. After today, Clark is 22 points away from reaching 3,000 points scored as a Hawkeye. Despite her leading the Hawkeyes in points, she shot just 2-of-11 in 3-pointers. 

After sustaining a lower right leg injury against Purdue-Fort Wayne on Nov. 24 in the Gulf Coast Showcase tournament where Iowa placed first, forward Hannah Stuelke did not see action on Saturday. Head coach Lisa Bluder said she is hopeful Stuelke will play against Iowa State on Dec. 6 but did not confirm.

The Hawkeyes will face the Iowa State Cyclones on Wednesday, Nov. 6, at 6:00 p.m. in Ames.

2023_12_02_IowaWBBvBowlingGreen_GSAB0001
Gallery21 Photos
Ayrton Breckenridge
The Iowa women’s basketball team run onto the court before a women’s basketball game between No. 4 Iowa and Bowling Green at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Falcons, 99-65.

About the Contributors
Grace Smith, Senior photojournalist and filmmaker
she/her/hers
Grace Smith is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic Arts. In her four years at The Daily Iowan, she has held the roles of photo editor, managing summer editor, and visual storyteller. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Grace has held an internship at The Denver Post and pursued freelance assignments for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Des Moines Register.
Ayrton Breckenridge, Managing Visuals Editor
(he/him/his)
Ayrton Breckenridge is the Managing Visuals Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. This is his fourth year working for the DI.
