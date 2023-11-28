Iowa football’s Cooper DeJean wins Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year, Return Specialist of the Year

Iowa football’s Cooper DeJean was named the Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year and Return Specialist of the Year.

DeJean suffered a season-ending lower leg injury during practice following Iowa’s 22-0 win over Rutgers.

He said Tuesday on Big Ten Network that he had surgery last week and has been in every meeting “just trying to stay around the team and do whatever [he] can to help.”

Iowa has had five Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year honorees since 2015, including Desmond King, Josh Jackson, Amani Hooker, and Riley Moss. No other school has more than one.

“It’s a tremendous honor,” DeJean said on Big Ten Network. “I don’t think I’d be where I’m at today if it wasn’t for coach [Phil] Parker; his knowledge has really helped me a lot … I wouldn’t be able to win this award without everyone else on the defense … A lot of Iowa DBs have won this award, so it’s cool to be with them as well.”

Hailing from Odebolt, Iowa, DeJean played nearly 400 snaps in coverage this season without giving up a touchdown. He leads the Hawkeyes with five pass break-ups and ranks second on the team with two interceptions.

DeJean was named as one of three finalists for the Jim Thorpe Award, which is given to the nation’s best defensive back. Iowa’s last recipient was King in 2015.

“I think it starts with coach Parker, what he demands from our room and our defense,” DeJean added. “He expects perfection every day in practice and in every game.”

He returned a punt 70 yards late in the fourth quarter against Michigan State to seal a 26-16 Hawkeye victory.

Iowa’s Ihmir Smith-Marsette and Charlie Jones won Big Ten Return Specialist of the Year in 2018 and 2021, respectively.

Several other Hawkeye defensive players also received All Big-Ten honors on Tuesday, which are listed below.

LB Jay Higgins (first-team media/coaches)

LB Nick Jackson (third-team media, honorable mention coaches)

DB Sebastian Castro (second-team media, honorable mention coaches)

DB Quinn Schulte (honorable mention media/coaches)

DL Joe Evans (third-team media, honorable mention coaches)

DL Yahya Black (honorable mention media/coaches)

DL Logan Lee (honorable mention media/coaches)

DL Deontae Craig (honorable mention media)