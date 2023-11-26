The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Photos: No. 4 Iowa wrestling at No. 8 Iowa State – Cy-Hawk dual

Byline photo of Ayrton Breckenridge
Ayrton Breckenridge, Managing Visuals Editor
November 26, 2023

 

No. 4 Iowa men’s wrestling defeated No. 8 Iowa State, 18-14, during a men’s wrestling dual at Hilton Coliseum on Sunday. This was Iowa’s 19th straight victory over the Cyclones.

Iowa’s Patrick Kennedy made his season debut at 174-pounds after being involved in a sports gambling investigation. A class up from his regular weight at 165 last year.

Iowa’s losses were 133-pound Brody Teske, 149-pound Victor Voinovich III, 165-pound Mikey Caliendo, and 285-pound Bradley Hill.

Gabe Arnold made his Cy-Hawk debut at 184 upsetting all-american Will Feldkamp.

Iowa’s 197-pound Zach Glazier sealed the win for Iowa with a decision over Iowa State’s Julien Broderson.

Next, Iowa will face off against Penn in Philadelphia, Pa., on Friday, Dec. 1.

Members of the Iowa State wrestling team walk onto the mat before a Cy-Hawk men’s wrestling dual between No. 4 Iowa and No. 8 Iowa State at Hilton Coliseum on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cyclones, 18-14.

