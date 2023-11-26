Photos: No. 4 Iowa wrestling at No. 8 Iowa State – Cy-Hawk dual

No. 4 Iowa men’s wrestling defeated No. 8 Iowa State, 18-14, during a men’s wrestling dual at Hilton Coliseum on Sunday. This was Iowa’s 19th straight victory over the Cyclones.

Iowa’s Patrick Kennedy made his season debut at 174-pounds after being involved in a sports gambling investigation. A class up from his regular weight at 165 last year.

Iowa’s losses were 133-pound Brody Teske, 149-pound Victor Voinovich III, 165-pound Mikey Caliendo, and 285-pound Bradley Hill.

Gabe Arnold made his Cy-Hawk debut at 184 upsetting all-american Will Feldkamp.

Iowa’s 197-pound Zach Glazier sealed the win for Iowa with a decision over Iowa State’s Julien Broderson.

Next, Iowa will face off against Penn in Philadelphia, Pa., on Friday, Dec. 1.