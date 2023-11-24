Photos: Iowa football vs. Nebraska

Iowa defeated Nebraska, 13-10, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska on Friday, taking home the Heroes Trophy.

Iowa was the first to put points on the board, with quarterback Deacon Hill running for a one yard touch down.

Stevens scored an additional 28 yard field goal in the first half, and Nebraska’s Jaylen Lloyd scored a touchdown with a completed kick by Tristan Alvano, making the score 10-7 at the half.

In the second half, Nebraska caught up with a field goal by Tristan Alvano, leaving the score tied until the last minute with a field goal by Iowa’s Marshall Meeder to win a race against the clock.

In their final regular season game, Iowa led in first downs with 14 to Nebraska’s 10 and total time of possession with Iowa having the ball for 31:45 minutes and Nebraska for 28:15 minutes.

Nebraska led the game total yards with 264 to Iowa’s 257, and turnover with three to Iowa’s one.

Iowa also took the lead in punting with Tory Taylor punting 297 yards and Nebraska’s Brian Buschini punting for 279.

The Hawkeyes will move on to play in the Big 10 championship against the winner of a game between Ohio and Michigan state, which will take play, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

The teams will face off at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, Dec. 2 at 7:15 p.m.