Highlight to Watch: Iowa defensive lineman Ethan Hurkett’s fourth quarter interception

LINCOLN, Neb. — Having not made a bowl game since 2015, the. Nebraska football team seemed poised to break that trend on Friday against Iowa. Standing in the Cornhuskers’ path to six wins stood Hawkeye defensive lineman Ethan Hurkett.

With the ball on their own 48-yard line and threatening to get into field goal range, Nebraska QB Chubba Purdy looked over the middle, tossing the ball through the space that would usually be patrolled by linebackers Nick Jackson and Jay Higgins. Yet now occupying that void was Hurkett, who dropped back into coverage as a part of a zone blitz.

Standing alone in the middle of the field, Hurkett snagged the pass, and ran the ball 10 yards down the field, helping set up Iowa’s game-winning field goal two plays later.

A @XavierSaints alum gets an interception for the second time in three weeks! Ethan Hurkett also led Iowa with 9 tackles today.

His old coach Duane Schulte couldn't whip out the phone fast enough.

Hurkett, who hails from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, has career-bests in solo tackles, tackle assists, and tackles for loss this season.