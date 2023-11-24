The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Highlight to Watch: Iowa defensive lineman Ethan Hurkett’s fourth quarter interception

The third-year Hawkeye snagged Cornhusker quarterback Chubba Purdy’s offering on second down to seal the victory.
Byline photo of Matt McGowan
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
November 24, 2023
Nebraska+quarterback+Chubba+Purdy+runs+away+from+Iowa+defensive+lineman+Ethan+Hurkett+during+a+football+game+between+Iowa+and+Nebraska+at+Memorial+Stadium+in+Lincoln+Nebraska+on+Friday%2C+Nov.+23%2C+2023.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Cornhuskers+13-10.
Cody Blissett
Nebraska quarterback Chubba Purdy runs away from Iowa defensive lineman Ethan Hurkett during a football game between Iowa and Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 23, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cornhuskers 13-10.

LINCOLN, Neb. — Having not made a bowl game since 2015, the. Nebraska football team seemed poised to break that trend on Friday against Iowa. Standing in the Cornhuskers’ path to six wins stood Hawkeye defensive lineman Ethan Hurkett.

With the ball on their own 48-yard line and threatening to get into field goal range, Nebraska QB Chubba Purdy looked over the middle, tossing the ball through the space that would usually be patrolled by linebackers Nick Jackson and Jay Higgins. Yet now occupying that void was Hurkett, who dropped back into coverage as a part of a zone blitz.

Standing alone in the middle of the field, Hurkett snagged the pass, and ran the ball 10 yards down the field, helping set up Iowa’s game-winning field goal two plays later.

 

Hurkett, who hails from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, has career-bests in solo tackles, tackle assists, and tackles for loss this season.
