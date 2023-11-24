Highlight to Watch: Hawkeye Marshall Meeder’s game-winning field goal

Heading into Friday’s game against Nebraska, Iowa backup kicker Marshall Meeder didn’t even have a profile picture on the Hawkeyes’ online roster. Now, the Central Michigan transfer will most certainly be a familiar face for Iowa fans everywhere, having delivered the game-winning field goal as time expired to clinch Iowa’s fourth 10-win regular season in the 21st century.

With four seconds remaining, Meeder’s offering was low to the ground, and barely cleared the crossbar, but much like Iowa’s victories this season, produced a far prettier result on the scoreboard than on the field.

Filling in for starter Drew Stevens, who had two field goals blocked, Meeder made good on his one and only attempt for the day, his longest made field goal since Nov. 9, 2022.