The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
Grading Iowa football's performance against Nebraska
No. 5 Iowa women's basketball leads entire way to 98-59 win over Purdue-Fort Wayne in first round of Gulf Coast Showcase
Iowa football's Marshall Meeder hits game-winning field goal against Nebraska in Hawkeye debut
Iowa football prevails, 13-10, over Nebraska in final minute of mayhem
Live updates | Iowa football closes out regular season at Nebraska
Highlight to Watch: Hawkeye Marshall Meeder’s game-winning field goal

The backup kicker hadn’t made a field goal since Nov. 16, 2022, but made good on his first attempt in the Black and Gold.
Byline photo of Matt McGowan
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
November 24, 2023
Iowa+kicker+Marshall+Meeder+kicks+the+ball+during+a+football+game+between+Iowa+and+Nebraska+at+Memorial+Stadium+in+Lincoln+Nebraska+on+Friday%2C+Nov.+23%2C+2023.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Cornhuskers+13-10.+%28Cody+Blissett%2FThe+Daily+Iowan%29
Cody Blissett
Iowa kicker Marshall Meeder kicks the ball during a football game between Iowa and Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 23, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cornhuskers 13-10. (Cody Blissett/The Daily Iowan)

Heading into Friday’s game against Nebraska, Iowa backup kicker Marshall Meeder didn’t even have a profile picture on the Hawkeyes’ online roster. Now, the Central Michigan transfer will most certainly be a familiar face for Iowa fans everywhere, having delivered the game-winning field goal as time expired to clinch Iowa’s fourth 10-win regular season in the 21st century.

With four seconds remaining, Meeder’s offering was low to the ground, and barely cleared the crossbar, but much like Iowa’s victories this season, produced a far prettier result on the scoreboard than on the field.

 

Filling in for starter Drew Stevens, who had two field goals blocked, Meeder made good on his one and only attempt for the day, his longest made field goal since Nov. 9, 2022.
About the Contributors
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
he/him/his Matt McGowan is The Daily Iowan's Pregame Editor. He is a sophomore double majoring in journalism and mass communications and American studies with a minor in sport studies.  This is his second year with the DI
Cody Blissett, Visuals Editor
he/him/his
Cody Blissett is a visual editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a third year student at the University of Iowa studying cinema and screenwriting. This is his first year working for The Daily Iowan.
