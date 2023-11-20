Iowa women’s basketball star Caitlin Clark to join ‘ManningCast’ during Monday Night Football

Iowa women’s basketball star Caitlin Clark will watch her favorite NFL team in a different light on Monday night.

Clark, a lifelong Chiefs fan, will join ex-NFL quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning on the “ManningCast” during the Chiefs and Eagles game, a rematch of last year’s Super Bowl. She will be the first college athlete to appear on the show.

“ManningCast” will start at 7 p.m. on ESPN2. The game will kick off at 7:15 p.m. It will mark just the ninth time teams from the previous Super Bowl will face one another the following season.

Reports are that former NFL quarterback Michael Vick will also join the show on Monday night.

“ManningCast” debuted on ESPN2 in 2021. The Mannings typically invite multiple guests on and give their own expertise throughout the game.

Some of the world’s most popular sports figures have appeared on the “ManningCast,” including LeBron James, Tom Brady, Steph Curry, Sue Bird, and Charles Barkley.

Previous guests this season include actors Will Ferrell and Tiffany Haddish, NBA player Klay Thompson, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and several other NFL athletes.

Mahomes and Clark have previously interacted on social media. The Super Bowl champion quarterback has said he wants to come and watch Clark play in person.

On Oct. 10, Clark signed an NIL deal with State Farm to become the first collegiate athlete and woman to ink a contract with the insurance company, joining Mahomes on the State Farm team.

Clark won National Player of the Year and led the Hawkeyes to their first NCAA title game appearance last season.

Hailing from West Des Moines, Iowa, the point guard currently averages 31 points, 8 assists, and 7.4 rebounds a game for the fifth-ranked Hawkeyes and broke Iowa’s all-time scoring record in the third game of the season against Northern Iowa. With Clark’s 35-point performance against the Drake Bulldogs on Sunday, she surpassed Kelsey Plum for the most 30-point games by a Division I player over the last 25 seasons.