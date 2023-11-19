Photos: No. 2 Iowa women’s basketball vs. Drake

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Byline photo of Grace Smith
Grace Smith, Photojournalist
November 19, 2023

The No. 2 ranked Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the Drake Bulldogs, 113-90, at sold-out Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday. Iowa improved to 4-1 in the regular season.

The last Drake road win in Carver-Hawkeye Arena occurred in 2001. And that statistic didn’t change this season.

Iowa led in points during three quarters and scored 29 points off of Drake turnovers. Guard Caitlin Clark led the Hawkeyes to a win when sustaining her 44th career double-double with 35 and 10 assists. This was Clark’s 44th career game with more than 25 points, more than five assists, and over five rebounds — which is an NCAA-best.

Iowa guard Kate Martin registered a career-high 25 points shooting 10-of-12 in the paint and 3-of-4 in 3-pointers.

After scoring her first two points of the game, Iowa guard Molly Davis has surpassed the 1,600-point mark in her career.

Iowa travels to the Gulf Coast Showcase starting Friday Nov. 24 in matchup against Purdue-Fort Wayne at 6:30 p.m.

Iowa guard Kylie Feuerbach enters the arena during a basketball game between No. 2 Iowa and Drake at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. Feuerbach played for 18 minutes and 49 seconds, scoring seven points for Iowa and shooting 100 percent. The Hawkeyes defeated the Bulldogs in the sold-out arena, 113-90.

