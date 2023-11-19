Photos: Iowa Volleyball vs. Nebraska

The top-ranked Nebraska Cornhuskers defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes in three sets at Xtreme Arena in Coralville on Sunday. The latest setback brings the Hawkeyes’ record to 8-22 with two matches remaining.

The match was the first home sellout in Hawkeye program history. The 4350 tickets are the second most tickets sold behind the Nov. 9th, 2019, match against the Cornhuskers in Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The larger Carver-Hawkeye Arena allowed Iowa to host 4737 fans at the 2019 match.

The Hawkeyes play next in Evanston, Illinois, against the Northwestern Wildcats on Friday, Nov. 24th at 7 p.m. The match will be streamed on B1g+ with audio on the Hawkeye Radio Network.