Photos: No. 2 Iowa women's basketball vs. Drake
No. 2 Iowa women's basketball earns bounce-back win over Drake, shows improved shooting
Iowa women's wrestling notebook | Six Hawkeyes win titles at Missouri Valley Open
Iowa men's wrestler Gabe Arnold earns upset win in Carver-Hawkeye Arena debut
Iowa men's wrestler Brody Teske displays offensive prowess against Oregon State after medically forfeiting Luther Open
Photos: Iowa Volleyball vs. Nebraska

Byline photo of Sara Stumpff
Sara Stumpff, Photojournalist
November 19, 2023

The top-ranked Nebraska Cornhuskers defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes in three sets at Xtreme Arena in Coralville on Sunday. The latest setback brings the Hawkeyes’ record to 8-22 with two matches remaining.

The match was the first home sellout in Hawkeye program history. The 4350 tickets are the second most tickets sold behind the Nov. 9th, 2019, match against the Cornhuskers in Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The larger Carver-Hawkeye Arena allowed Iowa to host 4737 fans at the 2019 match.

The Hawkeyes play next in Evanston, Illinois, against the Northwestern Wildcats on Friday, Nov. 24th at 7 p.m. The match will be streamed on B1g+ with audio on the Hawkeye Radio Network.

Sara Stumpff
Nebraska's volleyball team lines up before a volleyball game between Iowa and Nebraska at Xtream Arena in Coralville on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023.

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark shoots a 3-pointer during a basketball game between No. 2 Iowa and Drake at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. Clark was the only Hawkeye to miss a shot in the first quarter. The Hawkeyes defeated the Bulldogs in the sold-out arena, 113-90.
Iowa’s 174-pound Gabe Arnold wrestles Oregon State’s No. 11 Travis Wittlake during a men’s wrestling dual between No. 3 Iowa and No. 16 Oregon State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. Arnold defeated Wittlake by decision, 4-2. The Hawkeyes defeated the Beavers, 25-11.
Iowa defensive back Koen Entringer (left) and Iowa linebacker Nick Jackson tackle Illinois quarterback John Paddock during a football game between Iowa and Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Fighting Illini, 15-13.
Iowa football fans line up outside Kinnick Stadium before a football game between No. 16 Iowa and Illinois in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.
An Iowa dance member performs at halftime during a men’s basketball game between Iowa and Arkansas State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Red Wolves, 88-74.
Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis answers a question during the 2023 Thanksgiving Family Forum hosted by The FAMiLY Leader, an organization dedicated to advancing the role of religious values in government, at the Marriott hotel in downtown Des Moines on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. The event was moderated by Bob Vander Plaats, the president of The FAMiLY Leader. The event began at 3:30 p.m. with a round table discussion, and was followed by meet-and-greet events with each of the candidates, which included Vivek Ramaswamy, Ron DeSantis, and Nikki Haley.
Iowa guard Kate Martin takes a shot during a basketball game between No. 2 Iowa and Drake at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. Martin shot 10-of-12 from the field and 3-of-4 in three-pointers. The Hawkeyes defeated the Bulldogs in the sold-out arena, 113-90.
Iowa outside hitter Nataly Moravec (1) attempts to spike the ball during a volleyball match between Iowa and Nebraska at Xtream Arena in Coralville on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023.
Iowa guard Kate Martin celebrates scoring a three-pointer during a basketball game between No. 2 Iowa and Drake at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023.
About the Contributor
Sara Stumpff, Photojournalist
she/her
Sara is a third year UI student who transfered from Kirkwood. She is a "non traditional" student who will hopefully obtain her BFA in Photography and BA in Spanish.
